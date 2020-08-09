Woman dead, suspect at large after early morning shooting in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a residence early Sunday morning in Smith County.
Authorities are heavily searching for the suspect connected to the shooting incident.
Around 5:40 a.m., Smith County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 87-hundred block of County Road 384 for reports of a person with a gunshot wound.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located a woman with at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators on scene say she was pronounced dead on the scene. It's unclear how many shots were fired.
At this time, the suspect and victims name have not yet been released.
Officials confirmed the suspect fled from the scene in a truck and wrecked out at the intersection of East Commerce St. and McMurrey St, nearly two miles away from the shooting scene and fled on foot.
Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
We are working to find out if the suspect and victim knew each other.
Law enforcement is using drones to assist them in their search. Tyler Police is also assisting in the search.
