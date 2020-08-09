Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It was yet another hot and sunny day! Temperatures this afternoon made it into the upper 90s. Overnight will be clear and temps will drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be very similar days with sunny skies and upper 90s expected. Rain chances will be low, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Heat index values over the next several days will be close to 105 degrees. If you are planning on spending time outside this week, be sure you are staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade. One or two clouds will start to move in on Wednesday afternoon and we could see a few showers. More rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday afternoon but temperatures will stay in the upper 90s. Next weekend is looking clear, hot, and sunny!