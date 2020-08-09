Lindale Fire Department responds to early morning house fire

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews in Lindale responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning.
Shortly before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 15,000 block of County Road 475 in Lindale.
Officials say the homeowners quickly put out the flames and saved the rest of the home from burning.
The home appears to have suffered minor damage, but an estimate has not been determined.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.