Tyler police seek hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The search is on for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Tyler.
Just after 9 p.m. Friday night, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Bow Street in Tyler for report of a pedestrian crash.
When first responders arrived on scene, they located a cyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.
The cyclist was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
At this time, the victims name has not yet been released.
If you have any information about this incident or vehicle, you are asked to call Tyler Police Department.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
