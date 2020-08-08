Troup Tigers hoping 2020 season brings more success

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Troup Tigers have had tremendous success and are hoping to find a little bit more room to be even more successful this year.
2019 success was area finalist in the post season with an experienced crew now gone.
‘We graduated a lot of kids, we got a lot returning that are young, we’re a sophomore-junior team, I think we got seven seniors,” said Troup coach John Eastman.
One of those seniors is offensive lineman Augustin Jaimes, he strives to be the one that leads by example. This young man is a take charge kind of person, and isn’t afraid to state his leadership intentions.
“I’m gonna take more responsibility on the offensive linemen, make sure they all know their plays, all know how to act, in class, outside of class, especially on the field, try to make a sense of responsibility on all of us, not just me,” Jaimes said.
Intensity for the Tigers isn’t happening yet, coach John Eastman explains why.
“To be honest with you, it’s more mental right now. That intensity, we want to be intense, we want to be working full speed, but as far as us getting fired up and getting after each other right now I think the mental parts more important than the actual physical part right now, we missed the spring, so we are behind mentally,” Eastman said.
“It’s definitely hard with the virus to do anything, all of our stuff, all our stuff is canceled but getting back to team element really helps everything clicked together and come together much better,” said linebacker Anthony Salgado.
The pandemic has impacted every team at all levels in the country, no one is in control but the game is still the passion and there isn’t but one way to approach it. The Tigers all realize from the head coach on down that this is a different world than a season ago.
“Our deal is work ethic, responsibility, responsibility to each of the kids taking their part,” Eastman said.
What this team has going for them, they are a lot of believers in themselves and in each other. It’s that kind of recipe that takes you to the next level.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.