Delegates meet to nominate district 4 candidate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Texas republican party met at an East Texas location today to make a choice of ‘who’ will be their nominee for a congressional seat on the November ballot.
The district 4 seat was left vacant when congressman John Ratcliffe was appointed to be the director of national intelligence.
Delegates from 18 counties of the 4th congressional district met at the Hopkins county civic center, to decide who would be nominated for the spot vacated by Ratcliffe.
"For the last 6 to 8 weeks the candidates have been out on the road meeting with the individual counties and executive committees," said Sue Evenwel, the Titus county republican party chair.
18 candidates were seeking endorsement from the delegates.
Among them, prominent businessmen, civic leaders, a decorated marine veteran, even a retired navy SEAL.
"This is a continuation of service. I still feel like I owe them more service, to represent them. I still feel like I owe you and the country. Because there are those who paid more than I paid," said retired navy SEAL Floyd McClendon.
For the candidates, a good opportunity to show the delegates they have a good understanding of the issues, and the district they'll represent.
Word among the delegates was that Jason Ross, Ratcliffe’s former chief of staff, was an early favorite.
"This is a very rural district, and dominated by rural farms. I grew up here. People know I'm one of them, who loves this district, and they know I'll do the right thing a represent our conservative values in Washington. And I'll fight for them every day in Washington," Ross said.
“You’re committed to the idea that you’re going to support and defend the constitution of the United States. That doesn’t go away when you leave the marine corps. John Ratcliffe’s shoes are big, they’re going to be big shoes to fill,” said marine corps veteran Rodney Adams.
"We need someone who understands the unique issues that northeast Texas has," Evenwel says.
In a bit of a surprise, delegates gave the nod to district 30 state senator pat Fallon.
Fallon led with 82 votes, and Jason Ross second with 34 votes.
The party has until August 24th to officially inform the secretary of state who the replacement nominee is.
