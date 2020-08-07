Woman arrested on 4 child sexual assault charges after wreck in Henderson County

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who had a wreck in Athens was arrested after police at the scene found there was a warrant for her arrest.
Athens Assistant Police Chief Rodney Williams said that Meagan Renae Sims, 30, also known as Meagan Renae Feaker, was in a wreck in the city on July 22. When police ran her license through their database, it was discovered that a warrant had been issued for her arrest on sexual assault of a child charges out of Wood County. The indictment says that Sims was wanted on four counts of sexually assaulting a male under the age of 17.
Sims received a black eye as a result of the wreck, Williams said.
She was extradited to the Wood County Jail and is being held on $300,000 bond.
