Whataburger rolls out massive food truck

In 2021, the truck will hit the road for a multi-state tour, with stops in Whataburger’s existing markets and cities, the company says. As the brand expands into new markets, the truck will be rolled out give new locations and fans a taste of the burgers that await them. Additionally, the company says the truck will be available to help during natural disasters and emergency events, where a hot Whataburger meal can help make a difference.