WEBXTRA: Longview ISD served 240,000 meals since March

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Director of Nutrition Phyllis Dozier about the nearly quarter million meals served to LISD students since March.
Dozier says the meals have been distributed through delivery and curbside service. Dozier tells us the district’s food service workers have worked every day since spring break.
“Transportation also. We couldn’t have done it without transportation, so it’s been a great team effort for Longview,” Dozier said. “We started out doing it three days a week then it went to five days after just a week.”
Each student receives two meals a day, so a family with three children gets 12 meals.
