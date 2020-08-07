WEBXTRA: Expansion, improvement projects set to begin at Longview’s Lear Park Athletic Complex

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Numerous events and tournaments have been canceled at Longview Lear Park Athletic Complex because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, through a bond issue, the complex will get funding for improvements and expansion that will hopefully bring the events back.
The funding for the project comes from a 2018 bond package approved by voters. The expansion of Lear Park will include adding two baseball fields and two softball fields. Improvements include more lighting and adding artificial turf.
Construction is expected to start within the next month, according to Scott Caron, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Longview.
