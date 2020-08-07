UIL sets quarantine guidelines for high school fall sports

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Twenty days before the first high school football games kick off in Texas, the University Scholastic League’s Medical Advisory Committee set more guidelines for the return to play this fall season.
The committee voted Friday to require any student athlete testing positive for COVID-19 to be cleared by a physician before they can return to play.
The committee also is asking for programs to follow CDC guidelines. For example, if a student athlete has a parent or someone that lives in their house test positive then the student must quarantine for 10 days.
