Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirms more caltrops found on I-20

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirms several caltrops were found Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Toll 49.
This is not the first incident of finding the tire deflating devices. Caltrops were found on July 21 on I-20 near the Hideaway Exit, prior to that they were found in Van at I-20 and the FM 314 exit.
A caltrop is a device with four metal points arranged so when any three are on the ground, the fourth projects upward as a hazard to horses’ hooves or tires.
Anyone who may have witnessed these devices being scattered or has information about the individual(s) manufacturing them is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. If outside of Smith County, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.