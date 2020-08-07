East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Rain chances are just about out of the forecast for the next 4 days with only a slight chance for a few showers/thundershowers over the southern counties of East Texas for Saturday and maybe a few even on Sunday. . The story for the next several days will be the Temperature / Humidity Index values during the heat of the day getting into the 102° to 106° range with a few locations maybe a few degrees hotter. Please use caution if/when you are outside this weekend. If you can, please do your yard work during the morning hours and please hydrate before you venture outside as well as while you are out there. Lows should remain in the middle 70s with highs in the middle to possibly the upper 90s in a few locations. The next chances for any rain may be on Tue/Wed for southern areas, then a few may form area wide on Thu/Fri of next week. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal through the next 5 to 7 days, so stay cool out there. Have a wonderful weekend.