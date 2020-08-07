New ‘LONGV EW’ sign at Heritage Plaza is perfect place to strike a pose

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Well, apparently everyone can be a part of Longview, if you want to be.
They have put up a new sign in Heritage Plaza in Downtown Longview, and it says, shockingly enough, Longview. But it does look like a mistake was made. It was actually made on purpose so a person could stand where the missing “I” is.
It’s already become a popular place to have a picture made and it just went up Friday morning.
According to Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien, the idea came from Dr. Blake Williams after he saw a similar sign in Lufkin.
The letters were manufactured in White Oak. It was supposed to have been installed on April 18 with a lot of fanfare but that was canceled. The city thought it was unwise to have a ceremony to unveil the sign so they elected to just put it up so people could become the “I” in Longview.
