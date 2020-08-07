Judge delays immunity decision in fatal Athens bus crash case

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County judge has delayed making a decision on whether the two Union Pacific employees involved in the case of a former Athens ISD school bus driver charged in a fatal bus crash should be given immunity from prosecution in exchange for their testimony.
John Stevens, of Mabank, was indicted in July of 2019 connection with the fatal bus-train crash. He pleaded not guilty to manslaughter/negligent homicide and two counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.
“We are just proud to represent John,” said Justin Weiner, one of Stevens’ defense attorneys. “Unfortunately, we are now fighting Union Pacific in addition to the government. Regardless, we will not stop fighting to make sure that justice prevails after this tragic accident. Mike, Brian, and I appreciate that we have great judges in Henderson County that protect the integrity of our entire criminal justice system.”
After about an hour of the state and the defense arguing back and forth in regard to the immunity issue, Judge Scott McKee of the 392nd Judicial District Court apologized to all of the involved parties for the additional delay and said that he would take the matter under advisement and make a decision as soon as possible, Weiner said.
Weiner explained that the issue is pretty unique in that there is not a lot of case law the judge can look at to help in making his decision. He added that the defense raised questions about whether the proposed immunity is constitutional and if such a move is automatic, or whether it can be denied by the judge.
The defense attorney described it as a “separation of power” issue involving the executive branch, the district attorney’s office, and the judicial branch, the judge.
Earlier this year, Stevens’ attorneys filed an application with the court seeking to depose the Union Pacific engineer and conductor who were controlling the train when the crash occurred.
“We’ve been denied the ability to speak to the engineers, to interview them about the events before, during, and after,” Weiner said in a previous KLTV story. “We felt it was very important to do that based on the information from the digital event recorder, or black box, showing the train was speeding in violation of the Athens municipal ordinance.”
Weiner said they want to talk to the engineers because the engineers will be material witnesses in Stevens’ case.
“I think you can just take a look at it like any other case. If you’ve got an eyewitness to an offense, an alleged offense, you sure as heck would like to know what they have to say,” Weiner said in the previous story. “It’s vitally important to our defense.”
The crash happened on Jan. 25, 2019, at the crossing on Cream Level Road in Athens. The bus had stopped before the crossing, and then Stevens drove onto the track directly in front of the westbound train, according to investigators.
Christopher Bonilla, a 13-year-old Athens Middle School student, was killed in the crash. Nine-year-old Joselyne Torres, a student from Central Athens Elementary, was injured when she was trapped inside the bus.
