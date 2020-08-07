East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… The warm front we have been talking about for the past several days is still over the far NE sections of East Texas at this time. Because of this, we still have a chance for a few showers over the NE/E sections of ETX for the rest of the afternoon/evening. Only a few are even possible any other location. Tomorrow, the rain chances will drop out of the forecast, but the far southern sections of ETX/Deep East Texas may see one or two form during the heat of the day on Saturday and Sunday, otherwise, we will be dry for several days. The next chances for any rain may be on Tue/Wed for southern areas, then a few may form area wide on Thu/Fri of next week. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal through the next 5 to 7 days, so stay cool out there. Lows in the mid-70s and highs in the middle 90s. A few locations may reach the upper 90s each day.