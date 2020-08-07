East Texas Ag News: Texas hay prices remain firm to steady this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says hay trades are steady to firm across all of the regions, with the exception of the panhandle.
That’s where hay is being priced 10 to 20 dollars higher per ton.
Buyers have been hesitant to begin purchasing hay at the higher prices. But some trades are still being made on an as-needed basis.
Spotty showers were reported across the drought-stricken panhandle last week. But consistent precipitation is needed to upgrade the region out of the severe and extreme drought categories.
Hot and dry conditions persist statewide. Many producers are considering abandoning crops that didn’t receive enough rain for the seeds to germinate.
Hay production is still going strong in most regions, but precipitation is needed in all regions.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.