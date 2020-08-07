East Texas Ag News: Soil solarization can manage soil pests and weed seed

The soil to be solarized must be worked up to seed-bed condition--that is, cultivated until it's loose and friable with no large clods or other debris on the soil surface. A garden tiller will eliminate clods or other debris that create air pockets that reduce heating of the soil and keep the tarp from fitting tightly over the soil surface. A clean, flat surface will also prevent the accidental puncturing of the thin plastic mulch by debris.