East Texas Ag News: Identifying and dealing with lawn insects

The southern chinch bug is a pest of St. Augustine grass, particularly during periods of hot, dry weather common in July and August. You may have heard about the coffee-can “floating method” to locate them. I prefer to simply crouch down with my shadow cast behind me, and quickly part the lawn with my hands. Do this several times in the afflicted area of your yard. If you notice several small brown to black insects scurrying around, you’ve found your problem.