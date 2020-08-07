Census count finishing early may cause undercount in some Tx Panhandle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the Census count finishing early, community officials are now pressured to get everyone counted on time.
Back in April, the Census Bureau extended their deadline from July 31 to October 31 and would deliver the final count next year in April.
This week, the Bureau reversed that decision, moving the new deadline to September 30. The Bureau cited the federal law that requires the numbers to be in by the end of the Census year.
Texas received $43 billion in the last Census. Since the population has grown in the last 10 years, that amount is expected to grow.
However, the Panhandle is home to communities that have been historically hard to count, such as minority communities, low income communities and rural communities.
“The state average, we are in the high 50 of completion,” said Murguia, Potter County Commissioner. “The national average is about 60 to 63 percent. We have some areas in Potter County that are as low as 30 percent today. This time 10 years ago, they were already at 50 percent.”
Murguia says this is due to the lack of internet access for many rural communities, fear of sharing information and the many hardships low income communities have, resulting in forgetting to fill out the Census.
With this new date, the Census workers will have to squeeze a month’s work of planning and events to get the numbers up, that are already down due to the pandemic.
“Everything is shortened, everything is urgent. There is already discussion that the timeline was unrealistic anyway, and you take a month away, it just seems impossible.” says Murguia
Census numbers determine congressional districts and where federal dollars are spent. This date change could lead to a greater undercount than expected, hurting programs such as SNAP, HUD and Medicaid.
“Everybody of course has their hat around getting the kids back to school, and obviously we have so many unemployed currently just dealing with so many issues.” says Murguia. “It is a hard conversation to have. To then say ‘By the way we need you to fill out the census’, so we were hoping that additional time would allow everyone to get in the groove for the fall and that did not happen.”
Today, many organizations, including the League of Women Voters, that focus on promoting the census decided to act.
“In a group of 900 public and private organizations sent a letter to the U.S Senate saying we need more time to get this right.” said Sonya Letson, a member of the League of Women Voters.
The organizations are asking the United States Senate to add a provision to the next COVID relief bill that would extend deadlines and give the Census Bureau four more months to get a correct count of everyone in the country.
“One and half trillion dollars are allocated based on these numbers so it is essential for the numbers to be correct so that the representation is correct.” said Letson
The Census can be filled out by sending back the questionnaire mailed to your home, calling (844) 330-2020 or by visiting https://my2020census.gov/.
