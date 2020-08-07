Authorities: 2 Jacksonville men killed man after giving him a ride

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two Jacksonville men following the investigation of a body found on the side of the road.
According to the press release, Randy Davenport was killed after receiving a ride from the suspects.
The sheriff’s office issued the following release:
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Jacksonville men for capital murder Thursday afternoon August 6th in connection with the July 31st fatal stabbing near Cr 3109.
Brandon Branton, 22, and Ja’Michael Rusk 22 of Jacksonville were arrested for the offense after a multiagency homicide investigation between the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Jacksonville Police Department, Rusk Police Department and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office East Texas Anti Gang Task Force.
The incident on Friday July 31st resulted in the death of Randy Davenport 25, of Jacksonville. Davenport was receiving a ride from Branton and Rusk when the individuals stopped their vehicle at the Corner of Cr 3109 and Cr 3106 and intentionally committed the act of murder.
Arrest warrant affidavits were presented to 369th District Judge Michael Davis. Judge Davis issued warrants for Branton and Rusk Thursday afternoon. Upon obtaining warrants, Cherokee County investigators, and Texas Rangers arrested Branton and Rusk on the charge of Capital Murder . Both Branton and Rusk were placed into the Cherokee County Jail where they were arraigned on the charge of Capital Murder by Justice of the Peace Phillip Grimes. Judge Grimes set both Branton and Rusk bonds at $1,000,000.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office greatly appreciates the public’s assistance as well as the multiple agencies that assisted in assuring that the men responsible for this heinous crime were brought to justice.
