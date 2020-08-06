UIL Medical Advisory Committee set to discuss return to play protocol on Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic League will have an emergency meeting for it’s Medical Advisory Board Friday morning. There is only one item on the agenda, Return to Play Protocol.
Schools in the 4A-1A classifications returned to their campuses this week for the start of fall camps for football and volleyball. Their seasons are set to begin on August 27. Schools in the 6A and 5A classifications can not start fall camps until September 7 with games starting September 25.
The meeting is set to take place at 7 a.m.
