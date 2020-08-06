WATCH: Tyler ISD administration presenting possible high school names to board today

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The TISD, (Tyler Independent School District), school board meeting will consider a new name for Robert E. Lee High School and John Tyler High School.
Over 2000 names were submitted by the public but only three names for each school will be presented at the board meeting Thursday.
Guidelines were laid out to govern the selection and ensure the suggested names met the criteria before being presented to the board.
- A school facility may be named after patriotic beliefs, values, desired qualities, or aspired outcomes for district students or the community.
- A facility may be named after any local, state, or national geographic area, landmark, or physical attribute.
Superintendent Dr. Marty L. Crawford presents the names to the school board, which is responsible for choosing the name for each school.
Two suggestions were made for the school formerly known as Robert E. Lee. Those names are Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler Liberty High School.
Three name suggestions for the school formerly known as John Tyler, were Tyler Heritage High School, Tyler High School, and Tyler United High School.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.