Thursday’s Weather: Only a slight chance for rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Partly cloudy skies today. A slight chance for an isolated shower, but most places will probably stay dry for the next several days. With more sunshine, temperatures will be warming up quickly. Expect highs in the mid-90s today and tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. By the weekend, mostly sunny skies are expected with afternoon highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will be increasing, which will make those high temperatures feel like the triple digits. Typical August weather is back in the forecast. Hot and humid conditions continue into next week without much relief in sight.