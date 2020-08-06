Texas’ Big Bend National Park to reopen after month-long coronavirus closure

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas is set to reopen Friday after closing a month earlier due to to the spread of COVID-19 in the park’s residential community.
The 801,163-acre park had closed on July 2 in accordance with its plan to address operations during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Big Bend had previously closed for 10 weeks in March, April, and May, joining many others in the National Park system during . Employees used that period to complete ongoing improvements, a news release stated.
“These include cleanup of the 2019 Castolon Fire debris, painting of the Panther Junction Visitor Center, and extensive clearing of brush in campgrounds and along roadsides.”
As the park prepares to welcome visitors a second time, they will begin operating under day use only.
When the park gates open August 7, much Big Bend’s facilities and features will remain temporarily closed.
These include: the paved road from Panther Junction to Rio Grande Village; Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive; all dirt roads; all river use; all campgrounds and backcountry campsites; off-trail (cross-country) travel or camping; backcountry trails not accessible from open paved roads; the Chisos Basin Campground road and overflow trail parking; all visitor centers; Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant; park stores and gas stations, except the gas station at Panther Junction; and the Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry.
According to the park’s website, group sizes will be limited to either five people or a single household. Brewster County is also under a state mandatory mask order.
Typically one of the least-visited national parks, Big Bend started the year with booming attendance. In 2019, the park saw a record 466,000 visitors.
The earlier closure in the Spring came during the park’s normal busy season, the months of February, March, and April.
Moving forward, the park is following a phased approach to its reopening.
“The park will determine further reopening and closures according to the local and regional status of the pandemic, along with the advice of federal, state, and local public health officials,” a news release stated.
More information can be found on Big Bend National Park’s website: https://www.nps.gov/bibe/index.htm
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.