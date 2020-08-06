Reward increased for man wanted by Potter County officials for murder charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers have increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder.
Jeremiah Jay Reyna is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a shooting that happened in July.
He is described as an Hispanic man, 36-years-old, 5-foot-6, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say Reyna drives a 2000 GMC Sierra with Texas tags.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $500.
