Reward increased for man wanted by Potter County officials for murder charges
Jeremiah Jay Reyna (Source: APD)
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 12:07 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers have increased the reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted for murder.

Jeremiah Jay Reyna is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a shooting that happened in July.

On July 30, Amarillo police issued a murder warrant for Reyna.

He is described as an Hispanic man, 36-years-old, 5-foot-6, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Reyna drives a 2000 GMC Sierra with Texas tags.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $500.

