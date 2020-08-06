East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a 10% or less for any rain on Friday, then rain chances are out of the forecast through at least the weekend, if not early next week. Temperatures over the next week should be very August-Like with lows in the middle 70s and the highs in the middle to possibly the upper 90s in a few locations. Heat Index Values should in the lower 100 degree values, from 103° to 108° during the heat of the day. Please hydrate and stay cool through the next week, if not more. Just a few showers will be possible starting on Tue over southern locations, then just a few possible on Wednesday and Thursday. The 2020 Update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the 2020 Hurricane Season came out today indicating an “Extremely Active” season to continue. It has been a record breaking season so far this year, and they are expecting it to continue. We are to the 9th storm already, where we normally see 2 by this day. We normally see 9 on October 6th. Pray none of the future storms make landfall anywhere. Have a great day.