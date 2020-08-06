One dead in two-vehicle crash on US 59 in Panola Co.

According to Texas DPS, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:23 p.m., on US 59 about 2.2 miles south of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro, Ricardo Rodriguez, 19, of Gary was traveling east on FM 2517 approaching the intersection of US 59. According to the report Rodriguez did not stop at the intersection and continued into US 59 into the path of a 2009 GMC Sierra traveling south driven by Maria Gamez, 21, of Center. The GMC struck the Chevrolet on its left side causing major damage to both vehicles.