New splashpad at Tyler’s Glass Recreation Center to open over the weekend

From the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas - Tyler Parks and Recreation is so excited to announce that the new splash pad at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St., and Woldert Park is now complete and ready to help you and your family cool off in style!
The splash pad will switch on and open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 8 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Admission is FREE and we can’t wait to share new memories with you!
Please remember that play is not monitored and all visitors should exercise caution when visiting our splash pads.
Splashpad Activation
The City of Tyler’s conservation initiatives involves reducing the use of potable water at our splashpads. In order to reduce consumption, the splash pad is on a timer that must be reactivated every 5 to 10 minutes depending on the facility. To activate the splash pad during open hours, you must hit the activation pad.