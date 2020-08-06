Mother of boy killed in boating accident speaks out after manslaughter trial delayed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On June 2, 2019, the life of Judith Hernandez and her two daughters was flipped upside down after a boating accident took the life of her 14-year-old son Roberto Carlos Bermejo or Carlitos as they knew him.
“My son Carlitos was always smiling and had many friends and after his passing, we were surprised at the number of people who showed up for him,” said Hernandez.
Carlitos died after being struck by a boat while playing with friends and family in the water at Lakeway Harbor.
“If it would have been the 3 of us it would have been better because I would have gone with them because being here hurts and watching them suffer hurts more, and having to put up with it and move forward is cruel, it’s the worst thing that could have happened to us.” Said Hernandez.
Jeffrey Joe Hampton’s trial was scheduled to begin on July 27. The date has been pushed back to Oct. 12 due to rulings from the Texas Supreme Court that prevent jury trials from happening until Sept. at the earliest.
“This was like a shock to me because first they brought me the date that he would have his first hearing which was July 27, and then they told us since we have not made any witness statements that we would have to be there before the 27th to make our statements.” Said Rodriguez.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25 to discuss how the trial will move forward. Hampton is charged with manslaughter and boating accidents involving death or serious bodily injury.
“What gave me the strength to speak out is because they are forgetting the case and the things in the court I don’t feel we’re going good for our side, I found out they were offering him a 2-20 year sentence and they were saying it was an accident and it drove me to say that this is not an accident this was a crime, it would have been an accident if his brakes went out, if it was an accident, he would have stopped to help.” Said Rodriguez.
“When the accident first happened the police and the sheriff and everyone who showed up to the lake was nice and understanding, and they were concerned I even saw a few of them were crying.” Said Rodriguez.
According to online judicial records, Hampton has been indicted on two felony charges for the death of a Tyler teenager on Lake Palestine.
“It’s been difficult painful and cruel because I’ve had to show up to court by myself to ask what is going on with his case, I’ve had to find out via Facebook that they had a hearing and no one is notifying me of anything and the reason they give me is that I am not the one fighting him it’s the state.” Said Rodriguez.
Per a prior article, a tip led investigators with Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and Bullard police to a boat in Flint matching the description of the one that struck Hernandez.
“The police were very accessible and humane, the lawyers are very nice and maybe it hurts them to see me the only error they make is not notifying me, maybe it hurts them to talk to me I understand. I am not against them.” Said Rodriguez.
Hampton was later taken into custody on a warrant for manslaughter.
“I am hoping that justice is served I am not asking for something impossible I am not asking them for something they can’t do, I am only asking of justice, now if I asked them to bring him back to me then that’s not logical because he is never coming back, but they can do what’s just not only for me not only for my son, because in reality as I spoke to the attorneys it would be easy for me to step to the side and avoid all this pain, but there are a lot of kids out and a lot of families out, I just want the right thing to be done.” Said Rodriguez.
The trial for Hampton is reset for October.