Henderson ISD: High school student athlete tests positive for COVID-19 after attending practice

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD confirmed a student tested positive for COVID-19 after attending summer athletic practice on the high school campus.
According to the district, school officials were notified of the news on Wednesday August, 5. This was also the first day students returned back to campus for the 2020-2021 school year.
In a statement sent out late Wednesday night the district said, “the student was not on campus for classes today, but was last on campus during summer athletic practice at the high school on Monday, August 3, 2020.”
The statement went on to say the student was tested after being told they were exposed to the virus during an instance that was “non-school related.”
District officials said anyone in contact with the infected student has been notified, including coaches, staff, and students.
“We have cleaned and disinfected the areas and equipment used by the student. We continue to enforce safety and hygiene requirements such as health screening, wearing masks as much as possible, frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing when feasible.”
HISD officials have not said whether this will affect athletic practices moving forward. We expect to learn more Thursday morning.
District officials said their thoughts are with the student and their family.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.