East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Just a very slight chance for a shower to form this afternoon, then rain chances are out of the forecast through at least the weekend, if not early next week. Temperatures over the next week should be very August-Like with lows in the middle 70s and the highs in the middle to possibly the upper 90s in a few locations. Heat Index Values should in the lower 100 degree values, from 103° to 108° during the heat of the day. Please hydrate and stay cool through the next week, if not more. Just a few showers will be possible starting on Tue over southern locations, then just a few possible on Wednesday and Thursday. The 2020 Update from the National Hurricane Center for the 2020 Hurricane Season came out today indicating an “Extremely Active” season to continue. It has been a record setting season so far this year, and they are expecting it to continue. Have a great day.