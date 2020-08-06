East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices up this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cattle prices are higher this week.
Compared to last week all weight classes of feeder steers and heifer price averages ended 1 to 3 dollars higher.
The heavier weight class numbers selling at the market continue to reinforce the theory that calves this year have grazed longer than normal and are coming to market later, according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
The market report also says that neither the futures board figures nor the market fundamentals can justify why the feeder calf prices are as good as they are instead of being weaker.
Slaughter cows trended 2 dollars lower while the slaughter bulls ended about 4 dollars weaker.
