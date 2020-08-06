Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A 1-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex.
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at approximately 12:57 p.m. Thursday, they received a 911 call regarding a small child who was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Shady Oaks Apartments located at 2000 Choctaw St.
Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel observed that the 1-year-old child was deceased.
After a preliminary investigation by police, it was determined that a vehicle was being re-positioned in the parking lot by the child’s father when the child ran out from the apartment building into the parking lot between parked cars. The child was then struck by the vehicle.
The family, who are from New Boston, were in Mount Pleasant visiting relatives when the incident happened.
Titus County Justice of the Peace Steve Agan pronounced the child deceased. The incident is still under investigation by Mount Pleasant police with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
