Canton police searching for suspect in robbery, stabbing at dollar store

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Canton police are searching for a suspect who they say stabbed a store clerk during a robbery attempt on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the department, at approximately 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Dollar Tree in Canton on a reported stabbing. Further investigation revealed that a clerk at the store had been stabbed during a robbery attempt. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
Police said after an exhaustive search of the area, the suspect was not located. The clerk was transported to the hospital for treatment, and is expected to fully recover.
Subsequent investigation revealed that prior to the robbery, the suspect parked his vehicle at a nearby business. After the stabbing, the suspect ran to his vehicle and drove from the area. The vehicle is possibly a 2002-2006 Toyota Camry 4-door.
Police said the suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s, about 5′07″, 140-160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue or black shirt with a gold emblem on the left chest, light colored jeans, and dark blue or purple tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Sgt. Michael King of the Canton Police Department at (903) 567-4991 ext. 205, or email to MKing@CantonTX.Gov.
