Amarillo area to receive $430K more in coronavirus recovery funds for public housing

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | August 6, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 11:15 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another round of federal grants will give over $430,000 to Amarillo area cities and counties to help public housing authorities recover from the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a news release, the funding comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

Below is a list of where the fund will go:

  • Housing Authority of Tulia will receive $2,056
  • City of Amarillo will receive $214,002
  • Panhandle Community Services will receive $214,206

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.