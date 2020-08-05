Wednesday’s Weather: A few showers today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop to the northwest of East Texas. If these hold together, they are expected to dive into the northwest portions of East Texas this morning before weakening into the middle of the day. By afternoon, a few outflow boundaries left behind from this morning’s activity could spark a few more showers and thundershowers that will last into the early evening. Temperatures today will be dependent on cloud cover across the area, but should still reach the lower 90s in most places. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few showers are possible tomorrow morning, then clearing skies and warming temperatures through the weekend. Mostly sunny and hot for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.