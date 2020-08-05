‘The Walmart Drive-In’ free movie events coming to 2 East Texas cities

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Residents in Kilgore and Tyler have an opportunity for free family-friendly entertainment later this month.
Walmart has created “The Walmart Drive-in” experience that will take place on various dates in August. The pop-up events are touring the country in some cities’ Walmart Supercenter locations.
The movies will be shown in Tyler on October 16, 17, 20 and 21; the specific location of each has not been announced at this time. Kilgore will have a showing on October 14.
Movies will vary by location. On the list are Wonder Woman, Spy Kids, Space Jam, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ghostbusters, The Wizard of Oz, Black Panther, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Friday Night Lights. Each of the moves is rated PG or PG-13.
“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside.
If you’re interested in the free, ticketed events, visit thewalmartdrivein.com. Tickets are required in advance, not at the gate, and there are a limited number. Participants will stay in their vehicles to watch the movies to provide the safest experience. An FM radio is required to listen to the movies.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movies begin at 7:30 p.m. No late entry is permitted.
