Texas Tech refunding online access, student athletic access fees for fall semester

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech sent out a letter on Wednesday, saying they would be refunding the online distance education fee and the student athletic access fees for the fall semester, as they restructure classes in response to COVID-19.
Full details here:
We believe our campus experience is truly unique and integral to the personal and professional development of Texas Tech students. Because our on-campus experience is a differentiator for our students, we have taken extensive actions to provide the safest residential experience possible. Being on campus this fall will provide the full support of campus facilities and services,including the library, Student Union, and Student Wellness Center, as well as access to advisors, faculty, and staff to assist you in managing your myriad responsibilities as a Red Raider.
Our recent announcement of outdoor classrooms and study spaces is an additional way to provide increased opportunities for face-to-face and one-on-one interaction while limiting the risks to our community. To best leverage these spaces, we are working closely with faculty to introduce new course sections for those students looking for more face-to-face instruction. Please contact your academic advisor to check on new course availability and to revise your schedule.
We respect and are sensitive to the fact that not everyone will have access to the full complement of on-campus resources based on their academic schedules. Therefore, we will be making adjustments to student billing. For example, consistent with our decision for the summer session, the Online Distance Education Fee for any course that moved from face-to-face to an online modality will be credited back to students. You will receive additional communications if these changes impact your student account.
Also, due to reduced capacity at our athletics venues and revised guidance on large gatherings, we will credit the Student Athletic Event Access Fee back to all students for the Fall 2020 semester.Although this fee contributes to the student experience and support of Texas Tech athletic events, this is the best decision in terms of fairness to students who may not have access to events.The university and the athletics department will share this loss in revenue. The athletics department will share additional details on fall athletics events and student ticket availability soon.
Thank you for your continued understanding and flexibility as we work together to ensure a safe environment and positive campus experience for all students this fall. For all of the latest updates,please visit our Texas Tech Commitment website.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.