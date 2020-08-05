SFA students not required to quarantine 14 days before returning to campus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students at Stephen F. Austin State University will begin moving into residence halls in eight days and classes are set to begin on August 24.
Many schools across the state are requiring their students to quarantine for 14 days before they arrive on-campus, but SFA is not one of them.
SFA President Dr. Scott Gordon talked about their back-to-school plans and he said they will not require students to quarantine before returning to campus.
“A lot of our students are working, and they need to go to those jobs to earn money to be able to attend college. We did not think that was necessarily a realistic thing to do at this point,” said Gordon.
They do ask that students take precautions when they arrive on campus. Social distancing signs, mask wearing, and hand washing will be the norm.
“We are going to have a lot of education that is going to occur around COVID-19. Each student is required to watch the complete safety video that will be available to them,” said Gordon.
He says SFA students have a choice to attend classes face-to-face, online, livestream, hybrid, or “hyflex” format.
“We want students to have different options as we move into the fall semester. Living on-campus was one of those options that we wanted to keep open for students and not have that requirement for 60 hours or fewer for living on campus. Some students have taken advantage of that,” said Gordon.
For students that are having a hard time adjusting, SFA’s counseling services are available, as well.
“Even if a student is at a distance, they do tele-counseling. A student can set up a time to work directly with a counselor over Zoom or some other medium. Or students can drop into the counseling center and set up a time to talk with counselors,” said Gordon. “I always tell students that it is a sign of strength to know when you need to talk to somebody, not a sign of weakness.”
For more information about SFA’s Fall 2020 guidelines, please visit the university’s website or contact the call center at 936-468-3401.
