East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies overnight tonight with a few showers/thundershowers possible even before sunrise. Most should begin to taper off during the afternoon hours as a warm front moves through. Temperatures should be near normal overnight tonight. Tomorrow, on the other hand, most will climb into the middle 90s as some morning rain will be possible, but afternoon sunshine will heat us up quickly. As we head into the day on Friday, rain chances drop out of the forecast and humidity values will rise putting the Heat Index Values in the 103°+ degree range once again…maybe hotter in a few locations. Sunshine expected this weekend and early next week with only a few showers possible Mon/Tue over southern areas, then just a few possible on Wednesday, area wide. Temperatures will remain at or above normal starting on Friday and continuing through next week. Stay cool and keep praying for rain.