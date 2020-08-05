Longview PRCA Rodeo canceled for 2020

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - From the Longview PRCA Rodeo:
The Longview Greggton Rotary for 2020 has been cancelled due to the safety concerns related to COVID-19 according to Colt Edwards, 2020 Rodeo Chairman. Originally planned for April 17th & 18th, it was rescheduled for September 18th & 19th. The rodeo committee would like to thank all sponsors and community members for the annual support.
The need to support local non-profits has only increased as a result of the pandemic. Longview Greggton Rotary Charities Inc., the 501(c)3 that operates the rodeo will continue accepting donations that will be used to further support such groups as Hwy 80 Mission and Newgate Mission. Donation checks can be sent to P.O. Box 1166, Longview, TX 75606.
Information on the 2021 Rodeo will be announced once available. We appreciate your understanding and support of the Longview Greggton Rotary and our annual rodeo event.
