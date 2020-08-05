Longview house destroyed in early morning blaze

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview house was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday.
Around 5 a.m., Longview fire crews were called to the scene of a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Garrett Street.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said the vacant house was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire crews are still on scene monitoring for any hot spots.
The Longview Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause. KLTV will have more details as they become available.
