Henderson ISD’s first day back a success, says assistant superintendent

Henderson, Texas (KLTV) - Today, Henderson ISD had their first day of in-person classes since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close in march.
“We feel extremely blessed to have gotten through our first day and had it go smoothly,” said Stephanie Bonneau, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Henderson ISD.
Bonneau said the day went even better than administrators expected.
“We knew based on our registration that parents were ready for us to have our kids back and we have evidence after today that our kids were ready to come back,” said Bonneau. “It was a great day and we’re looking forward to getting the year rolling and finding our new normal; finding a grove we can move in every day.”
Bonneau said there were some back-ups in the parent drop-offs lines, due to temperature checks. “But we’re already shifting to make tomorrow run more smoothly in the areas we had back-ups,” said Bonneau.
As far as she knows, Bonneau said no students had fevers and had to be turned away at any campuses.
“I walked the halls on every campus while classes were in session and it just looked like normal class,” said Bonneau. “Teachers were teaching, kids were learning. Other than the masks, you wouldn’t have been able to tell a lot of difference.”
Students participating in online learning were also contacted today to get started on their learning system training.
“It went smoothly, we were able to contact everybody,” said Bonneau. “We had some kiddos show up that were originally registered to learn at home, so we’re getting some of them back in the classroom already. But we’re prepared to serve those kiddos as long as they decide its best for them to learn at home.”
Bonneau said the enthusiasm from both parents and students today reassured her that the district made the right decision to come back to school.
Tomorrow, another East Texas school district returns. Mount Vernon ISD resumes classes Thursday and will be the second East Texas district to do so.
