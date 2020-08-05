Henderson golf course groundskeeper survives lightning strike

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A man is at home recovering after being struck by lightning in Henderson Wednesday morning.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, they were called out to the Henderson Country Club at around 8:35 a.m. for a person who had been struck by lightning.
The OEM said a man in his mid-50′s had been working on the greens on the golf course when a storm blew in. He was struck by lightning which, according to the OEM, entered through his head and came out his left hand and leg.
EMS transported him to UT Henderson for treatment. The Office of Emergency Management said he has since been released from the ER.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.