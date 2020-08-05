Frankston woman accused of shooting boyfriend

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV)-Tiffany Marie Schultz, 29, was arrested by Henderson County deputies for shooting her boyfriend.
An argument began between Schultz and the victim in the 7700 block of Shady Brook Drive in the Brierwood Bay subdivision in Henderson County, while he was working on a car.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reports the argument continued and Schultz retrieved a revolver from inside the home. She returned outside and fired a shot at the man who was holding a battery. The argument continued, and Schultz fired a second round, striking the victim.
Schultz was arrested Tuesday just after 9 p.m. taken to the Henderson County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
The victim survived and was transported to a hospital by private vehicle.
