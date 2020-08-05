East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon, plus scattered showers and a few thundershowers will remain possible. High Temperatures today will be quite different from one place to another due to the rain. Most should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, however, some will remain in the lower to middle 80s from the clouds and rain today. Tomorrow, on the other hand, most will climb into the middle 90s as some morning rain will be possible, but afternoon sunshine will heat us up quickly. As we head into the day on Friday, rain chances drop out of the forecast and humidity values will rise putting the Heat Index Values in the 100-105 degree range once again…maybe hotter in a few locations. Sunshine expected this weekend and early next week with only a few showers possible Mon/Tue over southern areas, then just a few possible on Wednesday, area wide. Temperatures will remain at or above normal starting on Friday and continuing through next week. Stay cool and keep praying for rain.