East Texas family still searching for missing loved one

Rodriguez was last seen on Oct. 7 2019 in the area of Mt. Pisgah Road in Kilgore. Authorities have previously reported they believe criminal activity is involved in her disappearance. Her green Chevrolet with an Oklahoma University sticker on the back vanished as well. According to the Facebook post, Rodriguez drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window. The vehicle has the Texas license plate No. GCM3117.