East Texas family still searching for missing loved one

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas family is still desperately waiting for clues into the disappearance of a family member last year, and the mysterious circumstances under which it occurred.
Rosemary Rodriguez vanished last October.
She, and the car she was driving have not been seen since.
Family members hope to get answers before the case goes cold.
"That is our worry, that it's going to be kicked over to cold case. It's been 10 months and we have not heard anything. We want to find out something," says Rosemary's sister Jenny Phillips.
Rosemary was last seen leaving a residence on Mount Pisgah road near Kilgore.
Her green Chevrolet with a trademark Oklahoma university sticker on it, missing as well.
Since her disappearance 10 months ago there have been no sightings of Rosemary, no clue as to where she went. And no one has seen her vehicle since.
Out of character for her not to check in with family.
"She would not do that at all," Jenny says.
"Always our policy that she'd let us know wherever she was going, and tell us I made it, I'm safe, I'm ok," said Rosemary's mother Francis Messer.
The family has searched every road rosemary would have traveled. They've printed thousands of flyers.
"Rosemary's birthday is coming up in a month. We go over day by day how could she just disappear and nobody know anything. No. Somebody knows something," says Jenny.
With all else that's going on, for the family it's just the simple need to know.
"We desperately need to know what's going on with her," Phillips says.
Rodriguez was last seen on Oct. 7 2019 in the area of Mt. Pisgah Road in Kilgore. Authorities have previously reported they believe criminal activity is involved in her disappearance. Her green Chevrolet with an Oklahoma University sticker on the back vanished as well. According to the Facebook post, Rodriguez drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with an OU sticker on the back window. The vehicle has the Texas license plate No. GCM3117.
In Novemeber, the Gregg county sheriff’s office released an update stating investigators had “recovered an electronic device belonging to Rosemary Rodriguez. This device is believed to be a significant piece of evidence and has been sent to a lab that specializes in forensic examination and electronic evidence recovery.”
In February the FBI joined the investigation.
Rosemary Rodriguez continues to be listed on the ‘missing persons cases network,’ and anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
