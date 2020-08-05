Carthage Bulldogs looking forward to proving themselves in challenging 2020 season

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs were in pads for the first time Wednesday since winning their seventh state title this past December.
The team is working hard through fall camp preparing for their season opener on Aug. 28 against the Kilgore Bulldogs.
The Carthage Bulldogs are dropping down to 4-A Divison II. While they may be the top dog, they know there are plenty of great teams to compete with.
In their own region, Carthage will have to contend with Jasper, Silsbee, and West Orange-Stark. Outside of the region, there is also last year’s D-II champion Pleasant Grove.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with Coach Scott Surratt about the challenge awaiting his team.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.