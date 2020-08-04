Woman dies following wreck on I-20 in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Fort Worth woman has died after sustaining injuries during a wreck in East Texas.
According to Texas DPS, on July 26 at 8:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 westbound, approximately three miles west of Canton. Brittanie Denise Williams of Fort Worth died as a result of the wreck.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling in the left lane westbound on I-20 when the vehicle’s left rear tire blew out. The driver lost control of the vehicle, swerving hard to the right where it struck a 2003 Hyundai Elantra that was traveling slightly ahead in the right lane.
The Ford then traveled off the roadway to the north and rolled down a slight embankment. The Hyundai traveled into the center median. The driver and passengers in the Hyundai did not sustain any major injuries, DPS says. They were treated at the scene and released.
The driver of the Expedition was identified as Lattoya Janece Davis, 39, of Ft. Worth who was treated and released at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, Brittanie Denise Williams, 33, was ejected from the vehicle. Williams was transported to UT Southwestern Medical Center – Dallas where she died on August 2.
The crash remains under investigation.
